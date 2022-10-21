30 BJP office-bearers quit

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 20

About 30 office-bearers of the BJP from the Dharamsala block today tendered their resignation from party. Those who tendered their resignation include the block president of party in Dharamsala Anil Chaudhary.

The BJP workers from Dharamsala constituency are strongly resisting allotment of party ticket to Rakesh Chaudhary, who had joined the BJP recently. Anil Chaudhary said that an ultimatum had been sent to party that Rakesh Chaudhary should be changed as party candidate or else the BJP workers from Dharamsala would announce their further course of action after October 25, the last day of filing nominations. Already, president of ST Morcha of Kangra Vipin Nehria has announced that he would contest as an independent candidate from Dharamsala.

No major BJP leader in Dharamsala was trying to pacify the agitated workers of party.