30-day stir pays off: Sandhol hospital gets ‘Model’ status

A month-long public agitation demanding better healthcare facilities at the Civil Hospital in Sandhol, under the Dharampur Assembly constituency in Mandi district, ended on Monday after the state government granted the hospital ‘Model Hospital’ status.

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The announcement marked a major victory for local residents and social organisations, which had been holding a peaceful relay fast for the past 30 days, seeking specialist doctors, improved infrastructure and enhanced medical services at the hospital.

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The protest concluded after Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar visited the agitation site and offered juice to the fasting protesters, symbolically ending the hunger strike. He also handed over the official government notification declaring Sandhol Civil Hospital a Model Hospital, triggering celebrations among residents.

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With the upgrade, Sandhol has become the second Model Hospital in the Dharampur Assembly constituency after Dharampur Hospital. Addressing the gathering, the MLA assured people that healthcare facilities at the hospital would be strengthened in a phased manner to ensure quality treatment for residents. As an immediate measure, he announced that until a permanent radiologist is posted, Dr Deepak from Dharampur Hospital will provide radiology services at Sandhol twice a week. He also said appointments of specialists in medicine and orthopaedics would be made shortly to bridge the shortage of expert doctors.

To improve cleanliness and patient care, the MLA announced the recruitment of 10 sanitation workers for the hospital. The additional staff are expected to enhance hygiene standards and create a better environment for patients and healthcare workers.

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Following the government’s assurances and progress on their key demands, the protesters unanimously decided to withdraw the agitation. Members of the movement welcomed the decision but said they would continue to monitor the implementation of the promised reforms.

Talking to The Tribune, Chander Shekhar said the movement, led by local youth and women, was entirely in the public interest and had his support from the outset. “My objective was not merely to stand in solidarity with the movement but to ensure a permanent solution to this long-pending issue,” he said.

The MLA further revealed that official orders had been issued for the appointment of six doctors at Sandhol Hospital, including a gynaecologist, a paediatrician, a general medicine specialist, an ENT specialist and two medical officers. He said the doctors were expected to join shortly.

Avinash, president of Yuva Shakti, termed the development a collective victory for the people of the region. He said the success of the movement reflected the unity and determination of residents in securing better healthcare facilities and expressed hope that the upgraded hospital would reduce the need for patients to travel to distant centres for specialised treatment.