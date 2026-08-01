Rs 30-L ultrasound machine lies idle for 8 yrs at Paprola hospital

An ultrasound machine procured nearly eight years ago at a cost of around Rs 30 lakh for the Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate Ayurvedic Hospital, Paprola, has remained largely unused, raising questions over the utilisation of public funds and the availability of diagnostic services for patients.

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According to information gathered by The Tribune, the machine was installed during the tenure of then Health Minister Vipin Singh Parmar. However, it has remained largely non-functional due to the absence of a trained ultrasound technician.

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The issue came up during the annual meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti on Friday. AYUSH Minister Yadvinder Goma assured members that a qualified technician would be appointed soon to make the facility operational.

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The machine was purchased in 2018 under the National AYUSH Mission (NAM) to strengthen diagnostic facilities at the 200-bed state-run hospital. However, despite the equipment being available, patients continue to be referred to private diagnostic centres and nearby allopathic hospitals for ultrasound examinations as the machine has never been put into regular use.

The hospital, one of Himachal Pradesh’s premier AYUSH institutions, caters to patients from across the state. Pregnant women, critically ill patients and others requiring ultrasound examinations are forced to travel outside the hospital, resulting in delays in diagnosis and additional financial burden.

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Hospital Principal Dr Vikram Chaudhary said the concerns raised during the meeting would be examined seriously and efforts would be made to strengthen healthcare services and improve patient care.

The prolonged non-utilisation of the expensive equipment has once again highlighted the need for better planning, timely recruitment of technical staff and greater accountability in the utilisation of healthcare infrastructure.