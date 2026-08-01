Rs 30-L ultrasound machine lies idle for 8 yrs at Paprola hospital
Lack of trained technician keeps AYUSH facility largely unused, patients forced to seek tests elsewhere
An ultrasound machine procured nearly eight years ago at a cost of around Rs 30 lakh for the Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate Ayurvedic Hospital, Paprola, has remained largely unused, raising questions over the utilisation of public funds and the availability of diagnostic services for patients.
According to information gathered by The Tribune, the machine was installed during the tenure of then Health Minister Vipin Singh Parmar. However, it has remained largely non-functional due to the absence of a trained ultrasound technician.
The issue came up during the annual meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti on Friday. AYUSH Minister Yadvinder Goma assured members that a qualified technician would be appointed soon to make the facility operational.
The machine was purchased in 2018 under the National AYUSH Mission (NAM) to strengthen diagnostic facilities at the 200-bed state-run hospital. However, despite the equipment being available, patients continue to be referred to private diagnostic centres and nearby allopathic hospitals for ultrasound examinations as the machine has never been put into regular use.
The hospital, one of Himachal Pradesh’s premier AYUSH institutions, caters to patients from across the state. Pregnant women, critically ill patients and others requiring ultrasound examinations are forced to travel outside the hospital, resulting in delays in diagnosis and additional financial burden.
Hospital Principal Dr Vikram Chaudhary said the concerns raised during the meeting would be examined seriously and efforts would be made to strengthen healthcare services and improve patient care.
The prolonged non-utilisation of the expensive equipment has once again highlighted the need for better planning, timely recruitment of technical staff and greater accountability in the utilisation of healthcare infrastructure.
Bought with public money to strengthen healthcare, the Rs 30-lakh ultrasound machine at Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate Ayurvedic Hospital, Paprola, has spent nearly eight years in silence
While the equipment remains largely idle for want of a trained technician, patients — including pregnant women and the critically ill — continue to travel to private centres and nearby hospitals for essential diagnostic tests, bearing additional costs and delays
The episode underscores a recurring flaw in public healthcare: infrastructure without manpower. As the government promises to operationalise the facility, the case serves as a reminder that investments deliver value only when backed by timely planning, staffing and accountability
Silent scanner, suffering patients