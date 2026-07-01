30-member NDRF team deployed in Shimla to tackle natural disasters

To effectively deal with potential natural disasters and emergencies during the monsoon season, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Shimla, has deployed a 30-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the APMC complex at Dhali in Shimla for three months from today onwards to September 30.

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A spokesperson for the district administration said that a coordination meeting with the officers and personnel of the NDRF was held under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate (Protocol), Shimla, Jyoti Rana on Wednesday. Detailed discussions were held at the meeting regarding the execution of rapid relief and rescue operations in case of landslides, floods, road blockages, building damage and other natural disasters during the monsoon season. Furthermore, coordination between various departments, availability of resources, communication systems and making the emergency response system more effective were also discussed.

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Jyoti said that the district administration was fully alert and committed to dealing with any disaster or emergency situation during the monsoon season. She directed the NDRF team to maintain constant coordination with the district administration, police, fire and emergency services and other related departments to ensure prompt relief and rescue operations, whenever necessary.

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She said that the district administration had ensured all necessary preparations in view of the monsoon and was continuously monitoring sensitive areas. She urged the public to adhere to the guidelines and advisories issued from time to time by the Meteorological Department and the district administration. She also advised people to immediately report any emergency situation to the District Disaster Control Room or the administrative officials concerned.