30% of monsoon’s total rainfall in just 3 days

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, July 11

In just around 72 hours, starting from Saturday morning, the state has received nearly 30 per cent of the total rain it gets during the entire monsoon season spanning from June to September.

“On an average, the state receives 740 mm rainfall during the entire monsoon. Over the past three-four days, we have already recorded 209 mm rain, which is close to 30 per cent of the total rainfall,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Over the past three-four days, several places have registered record rainfall in a single day. Many other places came close to breaking the record for the highest rainfall received in a day. “The spell seems to be unprecedented in both intensity and distribution. We haven’t seen such an intense spell at least in recent years,” said Paul.

The Director further said that widespread and intense precipitation was largely a result of the confluence of Western Disturbance and monsoon winds.

“The interaction of Western Disturbance and monsoon winds is quite rare. When this happens, it leads to heavy to extremely heavy rainfall as we witnessed over the past few day in the state,” he said.

“It was the confluence of two forces that led to heavy precipitation Lahaul and Spiti and higher reaches of Kinnaur, which normally don’t get much rain during the monsoon,” he said.

Paul further added that excessive rainfall from mid-March to May-end made the latest spell even more damaging. “We had excess rainfall this summer. The soil was already saturated when the monsoon arrived, and could not soak enough water. As a result, we are having several incidents of flashfloods and landslides all over the place,” he said.

