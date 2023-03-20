30 outsourced staff of IPH Department sacked

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 19

The services of 30 outsourced employees working in the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) Department have been terminated without any notice. These employees were serving in different parts of the IPH Division at Thural in Kangra district.

Sarvan Thakur, Executive Engineer, IPH, Thural, said these employees were recruited through a private agency by the previous government to be posted in the IPH Department to manage its water supply and irrigation schemes. The contract of the company with the government expired on December 31 last year. Therefore, their services were terminated.

He clarified that they were not the employees of the IPH Department and were paid by the company, as per their appointment documents.

Manohar Kumar, a spokesman for the company, said the government had not renewed the tender for the re-employment of these outsourced employees. They were paid wages up to December 31 and relieved from the job.