30 patients benefit from Sunday OPD in Dharamsala

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dharamsala, organised its weekly Sunday outpatient department (OPD) at IMA Bhawan, where 30 patients, including children, received specialist medical consultations.

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The OPD was conducted by Dr Atul Gupta, paediatric endocrinologist; Dr CS Rathore, ENT specialist; and Dr Ankit Shukla, general surgeon, who voluntarily examined and treated patients from Dharamsala and nearby areas.

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Dr Atul Gupta, president of IMA-Dharamsala, said the initiative aims to make specialist healthcare accessible to people, particularly those unable to visit hospitals during regular working days. He emphasised that early consultation and timely diagnosis are essential to prevent complications and ensure better health outcomes, especially among children and patients with chronic illnesses.

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The initiative received a positive response from the public, with patients appreciating the availability of specialist medical services on a Sunday. IMA-Dharamsala reaffirmed its commitment to serving the community through regular healthcare and public welfare initiatives.