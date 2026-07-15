DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 300 cops to be deployed to manage apple season traffic in Shimla district

300 cops to be deployed to manage apple season traffic in Shimla district

The district police have developed a traffic management plan, under which six checkpoints and barriers have been established in key locations of the district

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:16 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

About 300 police personnel will be deployed across the district to manage traffic and maintain law and order and to ensure safe and orderly transportation of apples during the upcoming apple season.

Advertisement

The district police have developed a traffic management plan, under which six checkpoints and barriers have been established in key locations of the district.

Advertisement

Shimla police have developed a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure smooth, safe and orderly apple transportation during the 2026 apple season, minimising inconvenience to the public. The plan, developed in coordination with the district administration and other relevant departments, takes into account potential landslides, road blockages and increased traffic congestion during the monsoon season.

Advertisement

Providing the information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh said, “To effectively monitor and control apple transport vehicles, police checkpoints and barriers will be established at key locations, including Bhattakufar near Fruit Market Dhali, Shoghi, Bekhalti near Fagu, Mehli, Charabra and the Mashobra bifurcation. Of these, 24x7 checkpoints have been established at Shoghi and Charabra. These checkpoints will ensure traffic regulation, phased movement of vehicles, continuous monitoring of traffic and prompt response in case of any emergency,” he said.

“Additionally, 24x7 control rooms will be established in Kuddu, Fagu, Naina, Gumma (Nerwa), Balag, and Shoghi, where document verification of drivers and helpers engaged in apple transport, issuance of identity cards, continuous traffic monitoring and coordination between various departments will be ensured,” he said.

Advertisement

The SSP also said that special arrangements have been made to maintain smooth traffic flow in the Bhattakufar fruit market area. “Trucks and other apple-laden heavy motor vehicles will not be allowed to enter Shimla city, rather they will be diverted via Dhalli-Mehli-Shoghi bypass road, to ensure that people commuting through the city do not face any inconveniences. Also, apple-laden trailers will not be allowed to ply on the Theog-Shimla route from 5 am to 8.30 pm. Parking will be prohibited from Dhalli Chowk to Bhattakufar and designated areas have been identified on the Dhalli-Fagu route for waiting vehicles,” he said.

“To maintain smooth traffic flow, vehicles will be allowed to move in a phased manner from Shoghi, Fagu and Charabra, and unauthorised parked and damaged vehicles will be removed immediately,” he added.

“A detailed traffic management plan has also been implemented in apple-producing areas. Control rooms, holding points, alternative routes, parking spaces and sensitive and obstruction-prone locations will be identified in Theog, Rampur, Rohru and Chopal subdivisions and special police forces will be deployed to ensure smooth apple transportation,” said the SSP.

He also appealed to orchardists as well as transport operators, commission agents, tourists and local citizens to adhere to the prescribed traffic rules, routes and timings, and to cooperate with the police officers and staff on duty.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts