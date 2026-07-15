300 cops to be deployed to manage apple season traffic in Shimla district

About 300 police personnel will be deployed across the district to manage traffic and maintain law and order and to ensure safe and orderly transportation of apples during the upcoming apple season.

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The district police have developed a traffic management plan, under which six checkpoints and barriers have been established in key locations of the district.

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Shimla police have developed a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure smooth, safe and orderly apple transportation during the 2026 apple season, minimising inconvenience to the public. The plan, developed in coordination with the district administration and other relevant departments, takes into account potential landslides, road blockages and increased traffic congestion during the monsoon season.

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Providing the information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh said, “To effectively monitor and control apple transport vehicles, police checkpoints and barriers will be established at key locations, including Bhattakufar near Fruit Market Dhali, Shoghi, Bekhalti near Fagu, Mehli, Charabra and the Mashobra bifurcation. Of these, 24x7 checkpoints have been established at Shoghi and Charabra. These checkpoints will ensure traffic regulation, phased movement of vehicles, continuous monitoring of traffic and prompt response in case of any emergency,” he said.

“Additionally, 24x7 control rooms will be established in Kuddu, Fagu, Naina, Gumma (Nerwa), Balag, and Shoghi, where document verification of drivers and helpers engaged in apple transport, issuance of identity cards, continuous traffic monitoring and coordination between various departments will be ensured,” he said.

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The SSP also said that special arrangements have been made to maintain smooth traffic flow in the Bhattakufar fruit market area. “Trucks and other apple-laden heavy motor vehicles will not be allowed to enter Shimla city, rather they will be diverted via Dhalli-Mehli-Shoghi bypass road, to ensure that people commuting through the city do not face any inconveniences. Also, apple-laden trailers will not be allowed to ply on the Theog-Shimla route from 5 am to 8.30 pm. Parking will be prohibited from Dhalli Chowk to Bhattakufar and designated areas have been identified on the Dhalli-Fagu route for waiting vehicles,” he said.

“To maintain smooth traffic flow, vehicles will be allowed to move in a phased manner from Shoghi, Fagu and Charabra, and unauthorised parked and damaged vehicles will be removed immediately,” he added.

“A detailed traffic management plan has also been implemented in apple-producing areas. Control rooms, holding points, alternative routes, parking spaces and sensitive and obstruction-prone locations will be identified in Theog, Rampur, Rohru and Chopal subdivisions and special police forces will be deployed to ensure smooth apple transportation,” said the SSP.

He also appealed to orchardists as well as transport operators, commission agents, tourists and local citizens to adhere to the prescribed traffic rules, routes and timings, and to cooperate with the police officers and staff on duty.