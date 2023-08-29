‘Rs 300 cr received as flood relief from Centre’

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 28

The relief given by the Centre government for disaster management is like a drop in the ocean. This was stated by Vikramaditya Singh, Minister, Public Works Department, at Bilapsur today.

Vikramaditya Singh was on visit to the disaster-affected areas of Shri Naina Devi Assembly constituency. He visited various villages and reviewed the progress of the national highway near Daksech village that was damaged following heavy rain last week.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramaditya Singh said that the Centre had provided a relief of Rs 300 crore so far and the rest of the financial aid was part of routine assistance to the state.

#Hamirpur