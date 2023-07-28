Rs 300 cr zoological park, tiger safari to come up in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 27

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has given approval for setting up a world-class zoological park and a safari at Bankhandi in Kangra district.

195 hectares of forestland already demarcated The Central Zoo Authority gave the go-ahead to the over Rs 300 crore ambitious project at the 108th meeting of the Expert Group on Zoo Designing on July 21. Around 195 hectares of forestland has already been demarcated for the park project and forest clearance will not be required for it. The proposal includes a tiger safari, besides bringing a host of other animals like various species of crocodiles.

The wildlife wing of the state Forest Department has roped in renowned experts, architects and planners to create a world-class facility. “The zoo is expected to boost tourism, create employment opportunities and contribute to the socio-economic development of the state. It is being envisioned to be a world-class facility that will house a diverse range of animal species native to Himachal Pradesh and nearby regions,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

The Chief Minister had announced in his Budget speech in the Vidhan Sabha that a zoological park would be set up in Kangra district.

“It is after careful consideration and scrutiny that the CZA granted approval, highlighting the immense potential it sees in promoting wildlife preservation and education,” said Principal Chief Conservator Rajiv Kumar.

The master plan submitted to the CZA was prepared by a consultant with the Steering Committee including wildlife experts, conservationists, IIT-Mandi and architects from the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, such as world-renowned landscape architect Rommel Mehta.

Reginald Royston, Deputy Conservator Forest, Hamirpur, said, “The park will be designed in a manner so that it is a perfect blend of heritage and spirituality of the area, which is in the vicinity of the most revered shrines. The park will provide an expansive home for local as well as other species to be brought in from outside.”

At present, there are only three zoos at Gopalpur in Kangra, Renukaji in Sirmaur and the Kufri Nature Park in Shimla. These are small zoos with not very big enclosures. In fact, the project includes a proposal for a tiger safari and having other animals on huge chunks of land so as to promote wildlife tourism.

#Kangra #Shimla