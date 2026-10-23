300 deities converge on Kullu for Dasehra

The centuries-old Kullu Dasehra has begun with religious fervour, with around 300 deities from across the district arriving for the week-long festival. The figure is provisional, as the International Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee had invited 347 deities this year. Most have reached Dhalpur ground and settled in temporary camps erected for the grand spiritual congregation.

Accompanied by their devloos (traditional attendants), oracles and devotees, the deities have arrived from the Kullu, Manali, Banjar and Anni subdivisions, turning the festival venue into a vibrant centre of faith and tradition.

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The air in Dhalpur resonates with the sounds of conches, drums and shehnai as rituals and offerings continue in the temporary sanctuaries. Devotees carry palanquins from their camps to the temporary shrine of Lord Raghunath, the presiding deity of the valley. The camps are treated with the sanctity of temples, with prayers held every morning and evening.

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In a cherished tradition, devloos carry the deities to one another’s camps, symbolising divine interaction and strengthening the bonds among communities. Rhythmic folk instruments and priests’ chants lend a distinctive spiritual character to these gatherings, where devotees mingle in a festive atmosphere.

Lord Raghunath’s camp remains the focal point of religious activities. Following morning worship, women devotees sing hymns and bhajans. The deity is ceremonially bathed, adorned with garlands and offered bhog amid the presence of hundreds of worshippers. As per tradition, prayers are performed four times daily throughout the festivities.

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Meanwhile, Governor Kavinder Gupta, accompanied by Lady Governor Bindu Gupta, attended the first cultural evening on Wednesday. The Governor inaugurated the International Folk Dance Festival at Kala Kendra by lighting a ceremonial lamp. Dasehra committee president and MLA Sunder Singh Thakur welcomed him with a Kullvi cap, shawl and memento.

Local artistes opened the cultural programme, followed by singer Rajeev Raja, who enthralled the audience with popular Hindi film and Pahari songs. Tariq Malik presented patriotic and film numbers, while Sufi singer Mamta Joshi created a devotional atmosphere with bhajans. Abhigya Band entertained the gathering with popular songs.

Artistes from across Himachal Pradesh showcased folk music and Kullvi Nati, highlighting the state’s cultural diversity. A fashion show and other performances added colour to the evening, which concluded with the national song and national anthem.

The festival thus brings together the valley’s deep-rooted religious traditions and vibrant cultural heritage, drawing devotees and visitors into a shared celebration.