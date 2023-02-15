300 likely to take part in snow marathon at Sissu on March 12

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 14

A snow marathon will be organised at Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district on March 12. The organisers of the event met Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur yesterday to chalk out a strategy for the marathon, which will be organised at an altitude of around 10,000 ft.

MLA Ravi Thakur said that over 300 participants from different states will take part in the marathon. The move is aimed at promoting winter sports in Lahaul and Spiti, which receives heavy snow during winter months.

The MLA said that the Lahaul and Spiti administration would be directed to fully cooperate with the organisers to organise the event successfully.

The Rich India organisation has evinced interest in organising the marathon.

The MLA stated that after the opening of the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway, Lahaul and Spiti district has become a tourist hub. Now, the state government would make efforts to promote winter sports to attract tourists.