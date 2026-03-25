300 students from Kangra, Chamba participate in nature camping

The Appropriate Technology Centre (ATC) at Shahpur in Kangra district successfully concluded six National Nature Camping Programmes for the 2025-26 session, engaging around 300 students and teachers from 20 education blocks of Kangra and Chamba districts. Sponsored by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the initiative functioned as a dynamic “classroom without walls”. Students explored the Kareri Weather Station, ITI-Shahpur and the Science Centre, Palampur, participated in biodiversity tours to the Gopalpur Zoo and the Tulip Garden and enjoyed hands-on physics demonstrations by Dinesh Kumar.

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ATC in-charge Sunanda Pathania said that the programme successfully nurtured scientific curiosity and environmental responsibility among young learners.

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