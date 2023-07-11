300 tourists to be evacuated from Chandratal Lake area today

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 10

As many as 300 stranded tourists will be evacuated from Chandratal Lake area in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti by Tuesday.

DC Lahaul and Spiti Rahul Kumar said that a rescue team led by Additional DC Kaza today moved towards Chandratal Lake area. The rescue team includes Border Roads Organisation and ITBP personnel, local youths and revenue officials.

“On Tuesday morning, this rescue team will move towards the Chandratal Lake area to evacuate all the stranded tourists. They will be taken to Kaza. Today, I took stock of the situation through a satellite phone about the tourists. All tourists are safe,” stated the DC.

While reviewing the situation through video conferencing, the Chief Minister has instructed the Deputy Commissioner Lahaul Spiti to make proper arrangements for food items, medicines and other essential items for the tourists stranded near Chandratal Lake.