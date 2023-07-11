300 tourists to be evacuated from Chandratal Lake area today

Mandi, July 10
As many as 300 stranded tourists will be evacuated from Chandratal Lake area in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti by Tuesday.
DC Lahaul and Spiti Rahul Kumar said that a rescue team led by Additional DC Kaza today moved towards Chandratal Lake area. The rescue team includes Border Roads Organisation and ITBP personnel, local youths and revenue officials.
“On Tuesday morning, this rescue team will move towards the Chandratal Lake area to evacuate all the stranded tourists. They will be taken to Kaza. Today, I took stock of the situation through a satellite phone about the tourists. All tourists are safe,” stated the DC.
While reviewing the situation through video conferencing, the Chief Minister has instructed the Deputy Commissioner Lahaul Spiti to make proper arrangements for food items, medicines and other essential items for the tourists stranded near Chandratal Lake.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Downpour, death, devastation in North
Toll 30 | PM takes stock of situation | 39 NDRF teams deploy...
Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed
10,000 acres of fields submerged in Karnal
4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut
Washed away by rain, 60-metre Chamba-Seri stretch being repa...