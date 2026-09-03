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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 300 units free power for 2L poor families from October 2: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

300 units free power for 2L poor families from October 2: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced that the state government will launch the ‘Mukhyamantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana’ from October 2 to provide relief to around 2 lakh extremely poor families in Himachal Pradesh.
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Chairing a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Rajput Welfare Board, Sukhu said beneficiaries would be provided 300 units of free electricity every month, while women in these families would receive Rs 1,500 per month. He said around 90,000 families had so far not received benefits under any government welfare scheme.

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Highlighting the government’s initiatives to strengthen rural livelihoods, Sukhu said MSP was being provided on naturally farmed produce, including Rs 80 per kg for wheat, Rs 50 for maize, Rs 150 for raw turmeric and Rs 30 for ginger. He said the state was also offering the country’s highest support price for milk, procuring cow milk at Rs 61 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 71 per litre.

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He said schemes such as the Dr YS Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana for meritorious students and Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana were also benefiting people.

Under the Home Stay Scheme, he added, interest subsidy of 4 per cent in rural, 3 per cent in urban and 5 per cent in tribal areas was being provided to promote economic activity.

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