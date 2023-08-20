300 vehicles stuck on Manali NH moved out

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 19

The Mandi district administration has moved out around 300 heavy and light vehicles toward Mandi from the flood-hit Chandigarh-Manali highway between Mandi and Pandoh till today.

Yesterday, around 200 vehicles were moved out safely from the area, while 100 were moved out today. Some vehicles were still stuck on the road.

Due to heavy rain from August 11 to 14, a number of houses, roads, power and water supply schemes have suffered damage in various parts of the district. Nineteen persons have died in rain-related incidents so far.

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was damaged between Mandi and Pandoh because of landslides at different locations. As a result, the traffic movement on the highway had been completely stopped. Due to that reason, a large number of heavy and light vehicles got stuck between Mandi and Pandoh.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) restored the highway partially yesterday after which stranded vehicles were moved out of the area.

Efforts are on to move out the vehicles that are still stuck in the area. The administration today restored the second alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via the Chailchowk-Pandoh road for light vehicles. However, the movement of heavy vehicles would be possible between Mandi and Kullu after the restoration of the Chandigarh-Manali highway between Mandi and Pandoh.

Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said 300 heavy and light vehicles had been moved out safely from the area within two days. The operation would continue tonight to move all vehicles out of that area, he added.

