309 put behind bars in Mandi for drug trade

Mandi, January 1

As many as 309 persons were arrested by the police in Mandi district for drug trafficking in 2023. Data provided by the police department revealed that last year 227 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in Mandi district. The police seized around 75 kg charas from drug offenders in the district.

Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said that waging a war against drug trafficking in Mandi district as many as 294 persons were arrested by the police in 2022 for drug trafficking and 212 cases were registered under the NDPS Act.

The ASP said the biggest quantity of charas, 12 kg at Janjehli under Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi, was seized. Similarly, the biggest quantity of heroin was seized by the police on December 20, 2023 near Mandi. Five accused were arrested.

Last year, the police destroyed 12 lakh plants of poppy and 80,000 plants of cannabis in different parts of Mandi, the ASP said.

He said that the police was working hard to snap cultivation and supply chain of drugs in Mandi district. Efforts will be continue to check drug trafficking in the district.

