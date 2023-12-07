30K likely to attend Congress's rally in Dharamsala to mark 1 year of govt

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 6

About 30,000 people will attend the rally at Dharamsala on December 11 to mark one year of Congress government in the state. Party MLA from Shahpur, Kewal Singh Pathania, said this while addressing a press conference here today.

Pathania said meetings would also be organised at various levels regarding the preparations for the event.

He said that on December 11 last year, the present government had assumed power under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The event would mark one year of change in the system, Pathania said. The change was being brought about by combining power with social service.

The present government has aimed to make Himachal self-reliant. The government has established new dimensions of development in its one-year tenure.

The promises that the Congress made to the electorate before the Assembly elections are being fulfilled in a phased manner.

People-friendly schemes are being implemented to strengthen the economy of the state keeping in mind the welfare of all sections and development of all areas, he said.

He said that the government took a pledge to adopt orphan children as soon as it assumed power and gave them the status of ‘Children of the State’.

Chief Minister Sukhashraya Yojana was started and Chief Minister Sukhashraya Fund was also set up. The state government has kept the promise of providing benefit of the old pension scheme to government employees. This system change has secured the future of the employees, Pathania said.

