31 cadets donate blood in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 27

As many as 31 cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) donated blood on the 75th NCC Raising Day at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial PG College here today.

College principal Anju Batta Sehgal said, “The NCC is an organisation that inculcates discipline and patriotism among youth at an early age. Its cadets remain devoted to their service throughout their life and adopt what they learn here for lifetime.”

Sehgal said organising blood donation camps on Raising Day had become a regular practice in the country and was helping thousands of patients across the nation.

She said it was heart-warming that both men and women cadets had come forward for blood donation. Twenty-three men and eight women cadets donated blood on the occasion. NCC in-charge Saurabh Sood, vice-principal Chandan Bhardwaj and NCC staff were also present.