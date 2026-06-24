31 defence personnel begin 4-month training at Palampur agri university

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, on Tuesday inaugurated its 7th Directorate General Resettlement (DGR)-sponsored long-duration training programme for defence personnel.

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The four-month course on “Agroforestry, Mushroom Farming, Beekeeping and Goatry” has been designed to equip retiring and retired defence personnel with technical skills and entrepreneurial knowledge for self-employment and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

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Lt Col Naveen Tamar inaugurated the programme as the chief guest. He lauded the university’s efforts in organising specialised training programmes for defence personnel and underscored the importance of skill development, entrepreneurship and capacity-building in facilitating a smooth transition from military service to civilian life.

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Welcoming the chief guest and participants, Dr Vinod Sharma, Director of Extension Education, highlighted the university’s continued commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and enhancing the skills of defence personnel through DGR-sponsored initiatives. He expressed confidence that the programme would provide participants with practical exposure, technical expertise and confidence to establish successful agriculture-based enterprises.

Thirty-one participants, including 30 from Army and one from the Navy, have enrolled in the training programme. During the four-month course, trainees will undergo intensive theoretical and practical instruction in agroforestry, mushroom cultivation, beekeeping and goat farming. The programme will also include field visits, demonstrations and interactions with experts to provide hands-on experience and exposure to successful farming models.

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Dr Lav Bhushan, Training Incharge, presented a detailed overview of the course and explained the various training modules, practical sessions and exposure visits planned during the programme. He said the curriculum had been carefully structured to develop entrepreneurial capabilities and encourage participants to take up agriculture and allied sector enterprises after retirement from service.

The inaugural function was attended by Dr Janardhan Singh, Associate Director Extension, university statutory officers, heads of departments, scientists of the Directorate of Extension Education, members of the Technical Cell, NCC Officer, training coordinators, faculty members and other university officials.

The programme reflects the university’s ongoing efforts to support the rehabilitation and resettlement of defence personnel by providing them with market-oriented skills and opportunities in the agriculture and allied sectors, thereby contributing to rural development and self-reliance.