31 injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge near Jhakhri

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 14

As many as 31 persons were injured, three of them seriously, when the HRTC bus (HP 31 B 6556) they were travelling in fell into a 150 feet deep gorge at Gaso Bridge near Jhakhri on the Rampur- Reckong Peo road in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district today afternoon.

The bus carrying 33 persons was on its way to Reckong Peo from Mandi when the tragedy struck. The rescue operations were undertaken by the police, CISF and home guard and the injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Khaneri in Rampur. Three seriously injured persons are under treatment while others were discharged after giving first aid.

The injured included Prince Verma (conductor), Hans Raj (driver), Dalip Singh, Mushtaq Ahmed, Man Singh, Meena Devi, Khem Raj, Raveena, Om Prakash, Simran, Ruby, Harish Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Anjali, Ratan Mani, Vihan, Sujan Singh, Budhi Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Jwala Devi, Santosh Kumar, Kusum Lata, Sahil, Mahender, Amrit Raj, Anant Ram, Yuvraj, Sehvaj, Nikhal Negi Sachin, Kam Raj and Thakur Devi.

This is the second accident involving HRTC bus in Shimla district in the past one week as 13 persons had sustained minor injuries when the HRTC bus skidded on an icy layer near Gallu on Shilma –Theog stretch and hit a truck on February 9 last.