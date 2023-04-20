315 Covid cases, one casualty

Shimla, April 19
A 75-year-old man succumbed to Covid-related severe pneumonia in Kangra today. He was suffering from comorbidities as well.
Meanwhile, 315 new cases were reported while 431 patients recovered from the disease. The number of active cases stood at 1,672.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’