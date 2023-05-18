Rs 318 crore for water schemes in Bhattiyat

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, May 17

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has said that the government had made a provision of Rs 318 crore to be spent on drinking water, irrigation, flood control and sewerage schemes in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency of Chamba district during this financial year.

Pathania said this while presiding over a meeting of officers of the Jal Shakti Department at the Dalhousie Circuit House recently to review the implementation of various departmental schemes.

The Speaker instructed officials concerned to complete these projects within the time frame. He said Rs 60.78 crore was being spent on the Bagdhar-Nagali-Sherpur lift drinking water scheme funded by New Development Bank.

This scheme would ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to a population of around 28,000 in 318 rural settlements of 20 panchayats, he said. The drinking water project would be completed within the next two years, he added.

He directed the officials concerned to speed up the work on the water projects being undertaken under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) phase-I and phase-II initiatives. He said that the people of 14 panchayats would get clean drinking water under these projects to be constructed at a cost of Rs 38.25 crore.

Earlier, the Speaker inspected the under-construction Bagdhar-Nagali-Sherpur lift drinking water project near the Chamera-I power station reservoir.