32 CCTV cameras installed to boost security in Baijnath, Paprola

Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri yesterday inaugurated the installation of 32 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras aimed at enhancing the safety and security of residents in Baijnath and Paprola towns.

Addressing mediapersons, Shalini Agnihotri stated that there had been a strong demand from local residents for CCTV surveillance in Baijnath and Paprola, which are also major business hubs in the Kangra district.

Information gathered revealed that out of the 32 installed CCTV cameras, 14 are equipped with advanced Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, which will assist the police in identifying and tracking fast-moving vehicles.

The CCTV installation will contribute to improved integration with the police surveillance network, either at the Integrated Command and Control Centre or at the local level, including police stations and posts. The budget for the cameras, Rs 22 lakh, was allotted by Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami under the MP local area development (MPLAD) scheme.

MP Indu Goswami, while talking to The Tribune, stated that the funds were allocated following requests from local residents, former BJP MLA Mulakh Raj Premi, Beopar Mandal president Manoj Kumar Kapoor and around half a dozen municipal commissioners from the Baijnath Municipal Council.

Manoj Kumar Kapoor expressed gratitude to the MP, stating that the initiative under the LAD scheme would significantly contribute to strengthening the safety and security infrastructure for the residents of Baijnath and Paprola.