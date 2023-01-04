32 Nauni University students to visit Bangkok tech institute

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 3

In a major step towards providing international exposure to its undergraduate students, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, will send 32 BSc students for a month-long international training programme to the prestigious Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Bangkok. The students will be enrolled in the ‘Technological advancements towards sustainable development of horticulture and forestry’ course at the Department of Food, Agriculture and Bioresources, AIT.

Sixteen students each from the horticulture and forestry disciplines covering two colleges — main campus and constituent college at Neri — have been selected. The training programme is being organised under the ICAR National Agricultural Higher Education Project’s Institutional Development Plan (IDP), which is being implemented at the university for the past two years.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel said: “The selected students will be admitted as ‘special students’ in the AIT for a period of one month from January 12.”

They have been selected on the basis of their academic performance at the undergraduate level. Their exposure to the latest technological advancement in the field of horticulture and forestry will be useful for nurturing their professional careers.

Dr KK Raina, Principal Investigator of IDP, said the students would leave for Bangkok on January 9. He said the university was also in the process of sending university faculty for similar international training programmes.

