32 new Covid cases in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 20

As many as 32 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 311,976. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 218.

The highest number of 13 cases each was recorded in Kangra, seven in Shimla, four in Mandi, two each in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Solan.

