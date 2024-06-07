32 new diarrhoea cases in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, June 6
Thirty-two fresh cases of diarrhoea were reported in five villagesof Hamirpur, taking the total number of patients in the district to 242.
Diarrhoea has spread to 12 villages in five gram panchayats — Lambloo, Bafrin, Chamned, Gasota and Pandher — having a population of around 4,550. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr RK Agnihotri said 32 fresh cases of diarrhoea were detected till Tuesday night, taking the total number of patients in Hamirpur district to 242. While 103 patients were discharged after medication, 14 were hospitalised and 125 are taking treatment at home, he added.
