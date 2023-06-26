32 roads blocked in Mandi district after heavy rainfall

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 25

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Mandi district for the second consecutive day today. Several roads, cowsheds, houses and vehicles were damaged in various parts of the district. Thirty-two roads were blocked due to landslides in the district.

The Mandi-Pathankot highway remained blocked for almost four hours due to a flash flood in the Swad nullah, near Ghatasni. The Mandi-Kullu road is blocked near Kamand, while the Chandigarh-Manali highway is blocked near Aut in Mandi.

Three vehicles were washed away in a flash flood in the Seraj area. One person remained stranded for around three hours in his agricultural field at Nagchala after the entire area got flooded. He called up his family on the phone after which villagers and Fire Brigade staff led a rescue operation and evacuated him.

A house was damaged in Jogindernagar subdivision. Under Sadar block, a community building was damaged because of a landslide. A large tract of agricultural land was inundated by flood water in the Balh valley, damaging the tomato crop.

According to the Mandi DC, no loss of life was reported because of landslides or flash floods in the district.