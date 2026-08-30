32-year-old Una engineer missing amid Nepal floods

Thirty-two-year-old engineer Sukhwinder Rattan, a resident of Basdehra village in Una subdivision, has been reported missing following floods in Nepal.

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His father, Hussan Lal, said he had contacted the Una District Disaster Management Agency, which subsequently approached the authorities concerned in the Union Government to seek assistance in locating his son.

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Hussan Lal said Sukhwinder was working as an engineer with the Super Trishuli Hydro Power Project-1 in Nepal. The family last spoke to him on the night of August 25, after which his mobile phone was switched off.

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He said company officials had also been contacted and informed the family that rescue operations at the project site were still underway. According to Hussan Lal, officials of the Union Government told him that 350 people had already been rescued from the site, while efforts were underway to evacuate around 100 more.

“Sukhwinder’s brother, Virender Rattan, who is also an engineer and works in Dubai, along with another family member, Shubham of Delhi, has reached Nepal in search of him,” Hussan Lal said.

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He added that Sukhwinder had stayed in Una for 10 days before returning to Nepal on August 15. Meanwhile, relatives, friends and acquaintances have been visiting the family and extending their support as they await news of Sukhwinder’s whereabouts.