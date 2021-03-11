32K take part in health fairs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

As many as 32,000 people participated in the health fairs organised in every health block of the state in the past four days. At these fairs, specialists from medical colleges and other doctors screened and treated people for various ailments related to eyes, skin, paediatrics, teeth, diabetes, hypertension, etc.

A Health Department spokesperson said in 50 fairs held till April 21, 4,179 patients of high blood pressure, 1,745 of cataract, 4,060 of diabetes were screened. —