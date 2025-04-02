33% deficient rain recorded in March

The state received 33 per cent deficient precipitation in March. As against the normal rainfall of 113.4 mm, the state recorded 75.5 mm rainfall. It is the 54th lowest rainfall since 1901. The lowest rainfall was received in the year 2022 (5.4 mm) in March.

Kullu district has received highest precipitation (156.3 mm) while Una received the lowest rainfall, 62 per cent less than normal rainfall. The districts of Kullu, Mandi and Shimla received normal precipitation while the remaining districts received deficient precipitation in the month.

Overall, the state received isolated to widespread precipitation during many days in the last month with weak activity on some days and normal activity on four days.

As for the weather forecast over the next week, light rain/snow is likely at isolated places on April 3 in the districts of Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. Overall, dry weather is likely to prevail over the state during remaining days of the week.

As per the weather department, the mean maximum and minimum temperatures will be above normal over most parts of the state for the April-June period.