33 girls get scholarship

Our Correspondent

Una, March 12

Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar and chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti today distributed scholarship to 33 girl students on behalf of the Swan Women Federation.

The federation is a group of about 13,000 rural women belonging to 1,000 self-help groups (SHGs) in about 100 panchayats of the district.

A sum of about Rs 2 lakh was distributed to girl students on the basis of an examination conducted on February 20.

Kanwar said the federation had been working for the uplift of the rural women in the region through various schemes. He added that the federation had constituted a cooperative society for small savings and credit linkage to its members.

The minister also informed the gathering about the Centre-funded insurance schemes for SHG members.