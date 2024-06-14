Rs 330 cr allocated for technical education: Minister Dharmani

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 13

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani today conducted a surprise inspection of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Chopal.

During his visit, he interacted with the trainees and teachers of the institute. “The state government is committed to providing employment oriented education to the youth. Work is being done in the direction of providing employment opportunities to the youth instead of looking for employment,” he said.

Dharmani said the youth of the state are skilled and many welfare schemes are being implemented by the state government to enhance these skills.

“The technical education sector is being rejuvenated with allocation of Rs 330 crore. Modern courses like artificial intelligence, data science and machine learning are being started for the youth as per professional requirements,” he elaborated.

Dharmani said employment providers were being linked with the Employment Exchange Management Information System (EEMIS) portal and campus interviews were being conducted to provide employment opportunities to the trainees.

