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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 333-cr push for roads & health infra in Himachal's Chamba

Rs 333-cr push for roads & health infra in Himachal's Chamba

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 09:51 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the inauguration of the newly constructed 200-bed building of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba.
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 26 development projects worth Rs 333.25 crore in the Chamba Assembly constituency, with a major focus on healthcare and road infrastructure.

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The CM inaugurated the newly constructed 200-bed building of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba, built at a cost of Rs 158 crore. The facility is poised to strengthen healthcare services in the district.

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Among the other projects inaugurated were the upgrade of the Shahpur-Sihunta-Chuwari-Chamba road (built at a cost of Rs 14.11 crore), Parel-Kohlari road (Rs 13.65 crore), Parel link to Chamba-Banikhet road (Rs 11.53 crore), Luddu-Gharmari road (Rs 6.85 crore), Sarahan-Ran road (Rs 5.78 crore), and the Bhanera-Devidehra-Rathiar to Mankot road (Rs 5.68 crore). He dedicated a box-girder bridge over the Ravi on the Kariyan-Bhariyan-Kothi road, constructed at a cost of Rs 4.61 crore.

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The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for several road connectivity projects and public infrastructure works across the constituency. He also laid the foundation stone for the district drug and vaccine store at the Leprosy Hospital campus in Sarol, to be built at a cost of Rs 3.72 crore.

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