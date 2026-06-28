34 defence personnel complete agri-entrepreneurship training

Thirty-four serving defence personnel successfully completed a 16-week Directorate General Resettlement (DGR)-sponsored training programme on agro-forestry, mushroom cultivation, beekeeping and goat farming at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, on Friday.

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The programme was aimed at equipping armed forces personnel with technical knowledge and entrepreneurial skills to help them establish sustainable agriculture-based enterprises after retirement.

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The participants included 23 personnel from the Indian Army, nine from the Indian Navy and two from the Indian Air Force. The training, which commenced on March 9, combined classroom instruction with practical sessions, field demonstrations and exposure visits to provide hands-on experience in agroforestry, scientific mushroom cultivation, commercial beekeeping and scientific goat farming.

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The valedictory function was presided over by Dr Janardhan Singh, Associate Director of Extension Education, who congratulated the participants on successfully completing the programme. He highlighted the vast potential of agriculture and allied sectors in generating sustainable livelihoods and urged the trainees to utilise the knowledge and skills acquired during the course to establish successful agri-based enterprises after their retirement from the armed forces. Dr Singh also distributed certificates to all the participants. Welcoming the dignitaries and trainees, University NCC Officer Dr Ankur Sharma lauded the dedication and enthusiasm displayed by the participants throughout the programme. He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to empowering defence personnel through specialised DGR-sponsored capacity-building initiatives designed to facilitate their transition to civilian life.

Dr Lav Bhushan, course in-charge, presented a detailed report on the programme, highlighting its key components, including modern agroforestry techniques, scientific mushroom cultivation, commercial beekeeping, goat farming, entrepreneurship development, value addition and exposure visits. He said the participants had expressed satisfaction with the programme’s practical orientation and its relevance to self-employment opportunities in the agriculture sector.

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The valedictory ceremony was attended by statutory officers of the university, heads of departments, scientists from the Directorate of Extension Education, faculty members, training coordinators and other university officials, who interacted with the participants and wished them success in their future entrepreneurial endeavours.