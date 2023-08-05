34 hospitals to be model health institutions shortly

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 4

As many as 34 hospitals in as many Assembly constituencies will start functioning as model health institutions shortly. The government will depute at least six specialists in these institutions to offer complete treatment to the patients.

“The government is sending around 150 specialist doctors to these institutes. Each model institute will have six specialists from medicine, surgery, gynaecology, anaesthetist, paediatrician and orthopedics,” said Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil here today.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced in his Budget speech that a model health institution would be opened in all 68 Assembly constituencies to ensure people get comprehensive treatment at their doorsteps.

The Health Minister said that due to lack of one specialist or the other at the district and civil hospitals, people were not getting comprehensive medical services. “The presence of all these specialists in one particular health institutions in all Assembly constituencies will ensure that people will not need to rush to big hospitals for all ailments,” he said.

It may be mentioned that there is a shortage of specialist doctors in several health facilities across the state and people have to rush to premier hospitals like the IGMC in Shimla for treatment. The presence of specialist doctors in these health institutions will reduce the burden on premier institutes like the IGMC.

“In another one year, we will depute six specialist doctors in the remaining 34 health facilities as well to provide good health facilities to people close to their homes across the state,” he said.

