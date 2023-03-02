34 industrial projects cleared in Himachal Pradesh

PTI

Shimla, March 1

The Himachal Pradesh’s Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority at its 26th meeting held yesterday approved 34 projects for setting up new industrial enterprises and the expansion of existing units, an official press note stated on Wednesday.

These projects involve a total proposed investment of around Rs 1,754.44 crore with employment opportunities for about 3,635 persons. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the meeting.

The proposals for manufacturing frozen snacks, bathroom fittings and accessories, LPG cylinder refilling, bulletproof ballistic helmets and jackets, bottles, containers and other items were approved.

The projects approved in the pharma sector included those for manufacturing of dry syrups, tablets, capsules, ointment, dry and liquid injections, inhalers, nasal sprays, eye and ear drops and pre-filled syringes.