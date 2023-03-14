34-year-old found dead in septic tank

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

The body of a 34-year-old man has been recovered from an under-construction septic tank in the Rampur region of the district. Alleging murder, his family members staged a protest at the hospital and demanded police action in the matter.

As per the police, the incident took place in the Dobi Koti area falling under Rampur tehsil. The deceased, identified as Gangaram, worked on a contract basis in the Powercom Department. He had gone to the area for meter reading and issuing bills.

Jhakri police station SHO Sher Singh said, “We are investigating the matter. As of now, no case has been registered in this connection. The septic tank from where the body was recovered is under construction and dry. There is a possibility that he might have fallen into the tank. But there could also be some other reason behind his death. Family members of the deceased have claimed that he was murdered. So, we are investigating from that angle too.”

After initial investigation, the police sent the body for the post-mortem examination to the Government Hospital, Khaneri. The police said the post-mortem report would reveal the cause of the death.

A team of the Forensic Science Laboratory also visited the site and gathered evidence.

The SHO said, “As per local residents, the deceased was an innocent man and did not have enmity with anyone.”

On the other hand, the family members and relatives of the deceased alleged that he was murdered and his body thrown into the septic tank. They protested outside the hospital and demanded a probe into the matter.