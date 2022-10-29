34-yr-old contractor found murdered in Kala Amb

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 28

A 34-year old contractor Arvind was found brutally murdered in the residential complex of Ambica Alloys and Steel Unit at Johron village in the Kala Amb industrial area last night.

Babita Rana, Additional SP Sirmaur, said that the deceased contractor was working in a local industrial unit at Kala Amb. As per the preliminary probe, a dispute between a labourer Rajbhar and the deceased owing to some past payment led to the murder. Both resided in the same complex and an altercation ensued between the two last night over the issue.

The said contractor had gone to washroom. When he did not return for quite some time, a fellow labourer went outside to check his whereabouts. He was found in a grievously injured and in blood-soaked state while the accused Rajbhar was seen standing there with an iron rod. Rajbhar also tried to hit another labourer in a fit of rage.

Babita Rana informed that Rajbhar was arrested last night after a police team had gone to the spot on receiving information. She said further probe was underway. Arvind who had sustained grievous injuries was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

