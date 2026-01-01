3,470 families of Lambagaon block in Kangra district removed from BPL list after fresh survey

After a fresh verification exercise carried out by a three-member committee, the number of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in 50 panchayats of Lambagaon development block in Kangra district has drastically come down to 500 from 3,970 earlier. The revelation has triggered concern and discontent among villagers as many poor families claim they have been wrongly excluded from the revised list.

Advertisement

According to official information, the new list of BPL families has been prepared as per the revised guidelines issued by the state government. The list was finalised after door-to-door verification by a committee, as per the parameters formulated by the government, and then formally released.

Advertisement

Earlier, all 50 panchayats of the block had 3,970 families included under the BPL category. However, following the implementation of a new eligibility criteria and strict scrutiny, the number of eligible families has come down sharply to 500. Official sources say that Lambagaon development block comprises 47 panchayats while three panchayats fall in Palampur subdivision having a total of 26,864 families. Of these, only 500 families now meet the BPL criteria and these have been included in the list.

Advertisement

The breakup of the BPL families in various panchayats shows a wide variation. Earlier, in the absence of a check, some panchayats had more than 20 BPL families while others had only one or two. In one panchayat in upper Lambagaon, not even one family has been classified as poor under the new norms.

The social composition of the revised BPL list shows that out of the 500 families, 234 belong to Scheduled Castes, 75 to Other Backward Classes, one to a minority community and the remaining 190 families belong to other social categories.

Advertisement

SDM Sanjeev Thakur says that the list has been prepared strictly in accordance with the government guidelines and after proper verification. He adds that if any eligible family feels it has been wrongly excluded, it can file an appeal within one month of the publication of the list.

The SDM says, “Any person, who believes that he or she fulfils the eligibility criteria but has been left out, can approach the competent authority with documentary proof. Such cases will be reexamined and included in the list, if found genuine.”

Meanwhile, villagers in several panchayats have expressed dissatisfaction over the drastic reduction in the BPL number. They allege that many poor households dependent on daily wage labour and marginal farming have been excluded while some relatively well-off families have been included in the list.

The administration states that the exercise was necessary to ensure that benefits reach only the truly needy and genuinely poor people. It, however, assures people that genuine grievances will be addressed through the appeal process. In the past two decades, the verification of BPL families had been left to the gram sabhas, making the matter worse. Many rich families possessing four-wheelers, bank deposits, concrete houses and government jobs had managed to find a place on the BPL list, thus forcing the current government to set new parameters for the selection of eligible families in the state.