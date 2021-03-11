349 new cases in Himachal

Shimla, August 11
As many as 349 new cases of Covid were reported in the state during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases stands at 3,602 with the total positive cases till now being 3,06,618.
The highest number of 82 cases was reported from Shimla district followed by Kangra (76), Mandi (39), Hamirpur (35), Kinnaur (33) Bilaspur (26), Chamba (13), Kullu and Solan (12 each), Una (11), Sirmaur (10) while no case was reported from Lahaul and Spiti district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...
Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22
A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...