349 new cases in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 11

As many as 349 new cases of Covid were reported in the state during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases stands at 3,602 with the total positive cases till now being 3,06,618.

The highest number of 82 cases was reported from Shimla district followed by Kangra (76), Mandi (39), Hamirpur (35), Kinnaur (33) Bilaspur (26), Chamba (13), Kullu and Solan (12 each), Una (11), Sirmaur (10) while no case was reported from Lahaul and Spiti district.