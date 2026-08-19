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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 35 children hospitalised after eating kheer at Badi school in Kullu

35 children hospitalised after eating kheer at Badi school in Kullu

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Abhinav Vashisht
Our Correspondent
kullu, Updated At : 02:45 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Children taking treatment in CHC at Patlikul in Kullu on Tuesday. Image credit: Tribune photo
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In a concerning incident, approximately 35 children fell ill after consuming kheer served during the mid-day meal at Government Primary School Badi near Patlikul in the Manali subdivision on Tuesday. The children began vomiting shortly after eating the sweet dish, prompting immediate medical intervention.

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The affected students belong to nearby villages, including Jandi, Badi, Bashkola, Rankharu and Bajgadi. According to family members, the children had eaten kheer as part of the school's mid-day meal programme. Around 4 pm, after school hours, the children started experiencing sudden health complications upon reaching home. Some students reportedly fainted outside the school premises immediately after dismissal.

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Upon receiving information about the deteriorating health of the children, panchayat president Kamal Kant and vice-president Lalit rushed to the spot and assisted in transporting the affected children to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Patlikul for treatment. Parents and family members also gathered at the hospital upon learning about the mass illness.

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Dr Mohit Sharma, the physician treating the children at CHC Patlikul, stated that the case appears to be food poisoning. Medical professionals have also raised concerns that contaminated water could be a possible cause. However, the exact cause of the illness can only be determined after a thorough investigation.

Naggar BMO Karan confirmed that treatment is ongoing at CHC Patlikul, with a team of doctors continuously monitoring the children's condition. The health department is keeping a close watch on the patients' recovery.

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Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur visited the hospital after learning about the incident, checked on the children's well-being and interacted with their worried families. He also consulted doctors to understand the children's health status.

The children's family members, including Ram Chand, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant, Devraj, Hira Lal, Mehar Chand and Sunil, have expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded a thorough investigation. The sudden illness of so many schoolchildren has created a wave of anxiety across the region, with parents demanding answers about the safety of the mid-day meal programme.

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