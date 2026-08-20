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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 35 children hospitalised after eating kheer in Manali school

35 children hospitalised after eating kheer in Manali school

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:41 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Former minister Govind Singh Thakur with children undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre at Patlikul in Manali subdivision of Kullu district on Wednesday. Tribune photo
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At least 35 children fell ill after consuming kheer served as mid-day meal at Government Primary School at Badi near Patlikul in Manali subdivision of Kullu district on Tuesday. The children began vomiting shortly after eating the sweet dish, prompting immediate medical intervention. The affected students belong to nearby villages, including Jandi, Badi, Bashkola, Rankharu and Bajgadi. According to family members, the children were served kheer under the mid-day meal programme. Around 4 pm, after school hours, the children started experiencing sudden health complications upon reaching home. Some students reportedly fainted outside the school.

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Upon receiving information about the deteriorating health of the children, panchayat president Kamal Kant and vice-president Lalit rushed to the spot and assisted in transporting them to the Community Health Center (CHC) at Patlikul. The concerned parents and family members gathered at the hospital upon learning about the mass illness.

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Dr Mohit Sharma, the physician who treated the children at the CHC, stated that it appeared to be a case of food poisoning. Medical professionals feared that contaminated water could also be a possible cause. However, the exact cause of the illness could only be determined after a thorough investigation.

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Naggar Block Medical Officer Dr Karan said that a team of doctors was treating the children and monitoring their condition continuously. The Health Department is keeping a close watch on their recovery.

Meanwhile, Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur visited the health centre to enquire after the children’s well-being. He interacted with the worried families and also consulted doctors to understand the health status of the children. Former minister Govind Singh Thakur also visited the health centre on Wednesday and interacted with the children. The children’s family members, including Ram Chand, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant, Devraj, Hira Lal, Mehar Chand and Sunil, have expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

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