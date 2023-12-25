35 cyclists participate in ‘Adiyos 2023’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 24

Shimla Cycling Association, Cultsports, and Hastpa Outdoors organised the “Adiyos 2023” cycling ride on the last Sunday of the year. This 35-kilometre ride, which saw participation from 35 passionate riders, commenced from Navbahar and traversed through the scenic route to Daak Bangla, Mashobra, offering participants a breathtaking journey through picturesque landscapes.

“This ride encapsulated not just a cycling journey, but also a celebration of community, fitness and the beauty of Shimla’s landscapes,” said Mohit Sood, president of the Shimla Cycling Association. “Our aim is to not only promote tourism but also elevate the sport of mountain biking in our state. Cycling is not just a sport, it’s an experience that connects people with nature and promotes a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla