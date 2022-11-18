35 vehicles challaned in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, NOVEMBER 17

To improve the traffic system and check frequent accidents, the police started an intensive traffic checking today in Nurpur, Damtal, Indora, Fatehpur and Jawali.

On the first day, police teams conducted checking on roads and challaned 35 vehicles for flouting the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.

SP Ashok Thakur said the drive had been initiated to generate awareness among drivers. The reasons of the mishaps were negligence by drivers, use of mobile phone while driving, overspeeding, rash driving and driving in an inebriated condition.

