Home / Himachal Pradesh / 350 attend medical camp at Mataur govt school

350 attend medical camp at Mataur govt school

Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:59 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
Students and teachers after the medical camp at GSSS, Mataur.
A comprehensive medical assessment, physiotherapy and speech therapy camp was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Mataur, for the students of pre-nursery to Class XII across government schools in the Kangra, Dharamsala and Nagrota education blocks. Officials from Alimco Company evaluated the children, identifying their individual needs. A detailed list will now be forwarded to the department concerned to ensure eligible students receive necessary assistive equipment.

Principal Sandeep Sharma shared that special educators Sonika, Pushpa and Kavita from the three blocks actively supported the initiative. Medical examinations were conducted by speech therapist Dr Sanjeev, Dr Sudarshan from CORD, and physiotherapist Dr Uma. Specialists from Dharamsala Zonal Hospital, including clinical psychologist Jyoti Sharma and physiotherapist Dini, also contributed to the initiative with their expertise.

Alimco officials Tushar, Sumit, Subhash and Utkarsh Verma provided crucial assistance, noting that this was the state’s largest camp of its kind. Dr Anju Sharma, senior coordinator, DIET-Kangra and section officer Varun addressed parents and students, briefing them on the state government’s Sukha Ashray programme and other welfare schemes. With around 350 participants, including 147 children, the camp concluded successfully.

