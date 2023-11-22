350 students take part in inter-college youth fest

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 21

Around 350 students from four constituent colleges of the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, converged at the campus today for ninth inter-college three-day youth festival.

Students from the College of Horticulture and College of Forestry from the main campus at Nauni, and the College of Horticulture and Forestry at Neri and Thunag participated in the event. Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice-Chancellor, inaugurated the event and stressed the importance of extracurricular activities in shaping the personality of students.

“Extra-curricular activities are an integral part of the university curriculum, which are necessary for success in life.”

The contingents from all the colleges took part in a march past, after which an oath was administered by Tania Jasrotia, a university student who won two awards in an agri-festival.

Dr Rajesh Bhalla, Dean Students’ Welfare, said the youth festival will have individual and group events in fine arts, literary, theatre, dance and music categories.

Various events like spot painting, collage making, poster making and rangoli making were held in the fine arts category today.

In literary events, elocution, debate and extempore competitions were held.

