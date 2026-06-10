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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 350 trapped devotees rescued after massive forest fire near Nagrota temple

350 trapped devotees rescued after massive forest fire near Nagrota temple

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Nagrota, Updated At : 10:04 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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In a major rescue operation, around 350 devotees, including women, children, and elderly persons, were safely evacuated on Tuesday night after a massive forest fire surrounded the Naina Devi Temple in the Patiyalkar (Dhalun) area of Nagrota Bagwan subdivision in Kangra district.

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The devotees had gathered at the hilltop temple for a bhandara and jagran when a forest fire broke out in the surrounding woods. The fire, which started during the day, had turned into a fierce blaze by the evening, encircling the temple from all sides and trapping hundreds of people.

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The temple is located amid dense forests, and the only road leading to it passes through the jungle. According to officials, a fierce fire raged for nearly three kilometers on both sides of the road, effectively cutting off the escape route and leaving devotees stranded. Nagrota Bagwan SDM Munish Kumar Sharma said fire-fighting operations were initiated around 4 pm.

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"Our first priority was to create a safe evacuation corridor. Fire brigade teams concentrated on extinguishing the flames along the roadside so that vehicles could reach the temple and evacuate the stranded people," he said. Sharma said it took nearly five hours to bring the roadside fire under control.

"By around 9 pm, the route had been sufficiently secured. The evacuation of children, women, and elderly persons began at about 9:10 pm, and all the stranded devotees were transported safely to their homes by around 10:45 pm," he added. Kangra Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan said emergency teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. "All agencies worked in close coordination and managed to control the fire along the evacuation route, enabling people to be moved out safely," he said.

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Nagrota Bagwan MLA RS Bali said that an alarming situation emerged after the fire intensified around the temple area. "I remained in continuous contact with the Deputy Commissioner, SDM, and other concerned officials and also established communication with people stranded inside the affected area.

“The rescue teams responded promptly, and coordinated efforts ensured the safe evacuation of all devotees," Bali said. With heatwave conditions prevailing across Himachal Pradesh, incidents of forest fires have witnessed a sharp rise this summer. According to data available with the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, a total of 412 forest fire incidents had been reported across the state's 11 forest circles till Tuesday, compared to 276 incidents during the corresponding period last summer.

The fires have affected more than 4,796 hectares of forest land, highlighting the growing threat posed by rising temperatures and prolonged dry conditions. Forest officials attribute the surge to extreme heat, dry vegetation, and the highly inflammable chir pine forests that dominate large parts of the lower hills.

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