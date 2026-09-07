DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 350 villagers benefit from free medical camp in Sudher

350 villagers benefit from free medical camp in Sudher

article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Villagers consult doctors during a free medical camp at Sudher in Dharamsala.
Advertisement

Around 300 to 350 villagers benefited from a free medical camp organised at Gram Panchayat Sudher through the joint efforts of the Rotary Club Dharamsala, Pradhan Ajit Kumar Nehria and other members of the village.

Specialist doctors from Fortis Hospital, Kangra, conducted health check-ups and provided consultations and free medicines to local residents. The strong turnout highlighted the need for accessible and affordable healthcare services in rural areas. The initiative was widely appreciated as a significant step towards bringing specialised medical care closer to the village community. The organisers expressed their gratitude to the Rotary Club Dharamsala, Fortis Hospital Kangra and all those who contributed to the successful organisation and conduct of the camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts