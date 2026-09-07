350 villagers benefit from free medical camp in Sudher

Around 300 to 350 villagers benefited from a free medical camp organised at Gram Panchayat Sudher through the joint efforts of the Rotary Club Dharamsala, Pradhan Ajit Kumar Nehria and other members of the village.

Specialist doctors from Fortis Hospital, Kangra, conducted health check-ups and provided consultations and free medicines to local residents. The strong turnout highlighted the need for accessible and affordable healthcare services in rural areas. The initiative was widely appreciated as a significant step towards bringing specialised medical care closer to the village community. The organisers expressed their gratitude to the Rotary Club Dharamsala, Fortis Hospital Kangra and all those who contributed to the successful organisation and conduct of the camp.

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