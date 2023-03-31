Rs 35L 'drug money' seized from Pathankot jewellery shop

Nurpur, March 30
The police have recovered an amount of Rs 35 lakh allegedly deposited by an accused in a drug peddling case from a jewellery shop in Pathankot.
The money belonged to Balwinder Singh of J&K’s Katra, who was arrested four days ago. He had deposited the money to get gold ornaments made. The accused is one of the members of an interstate drug trafficking gang that was busted a month ago.
He along with Rohit Kumar, alias Kukki, of Gurdaspur, Punjab, and Vishal of Bhadroya in Indora were arrested at Jassur on January 31. Around 1.1 kg heroin worth Rs 1.20 crore, 100 sedative tablets and Rs 13.20 lakh cash were seized.
SP Ashok Ratan said so far, Rs 1.05 crore had been recovered in the case. “Our priority is to crush interstate drug smuggling,” he said.
